Lancaster Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Lancaster Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 66,879 shares during the period. Autoliv accounts for approximately 28.2% of Lancaster Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lancaster Investment Management owned 0.60% of Autoliv worth $55,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,961,000 after purchasing an additional 459,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,103,000 after purchasing an additional 133,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after acquiring an additional 945,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after acquiring an additional 854,212 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autoliv news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALV. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ALV traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $121.23. The company had a trading volume of 162,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,633. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.69 and its 200-day moving average is $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.66 and a 1-year high of $124.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

