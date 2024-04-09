Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $150.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.18.

Leidos Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,115. Leidos has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $131.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,381,830,000 after buying an additional 1,475,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,937,000 after buying an additional 39,174 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,501,000 after buying an additional 272,090 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,554,000 after buying an additional 169,351 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

