Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives $14.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMND. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $165,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lemonade by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 28.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.71 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 55.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

