Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $6.37 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.37.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

LESL opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $990.82 million, a PE ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 463.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

