Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Acquires 526 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 319,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 72,149 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 56,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,909,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 38,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 5,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 3.7 %

CSCO stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. 25,833,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,674,535. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $202.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

