Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Acquires New Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 164.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 310,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 192,785 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 285,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.53. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

