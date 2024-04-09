Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.94. 172,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.25. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

