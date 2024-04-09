Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Decreases Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich cut its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTW. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.54.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.10. The company had a trading volume of 469,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,198. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

