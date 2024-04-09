Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $1 Million Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after purchasing an additional 73,308 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HMC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 883,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,637. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

