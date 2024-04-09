Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $873,000 Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Wipro were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wipro by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,106,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,385,000 after buying an additional 5,454,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wipro by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,108,000 after buying an additional 2,621,127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,786,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,859 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,301,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,052,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Wipro Stock Up 1.1 %

WIT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. 3,233,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,348. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

