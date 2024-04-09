Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $13.04 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 188,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,037,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 4.5% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after buying an additional 32,923 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $878,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.95. The stock had a trading volume of 390,002 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.95. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

