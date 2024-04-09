Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $214,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,827,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,793. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.