Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $280,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $66.64. 323,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,487. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $67.52.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

