Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VNQ traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,989,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,919. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

