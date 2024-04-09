Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Takes Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. 2,761,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,163. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $313.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 52.10%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

