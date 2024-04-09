Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,904 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Core ETF makes up 2.9% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 41.18% of Leuthold Core ETF worth $29,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCR. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Leuthold Core ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in Leuthold Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Leuthold Core ETF in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leuthold Core ETF in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Leuthold Core ETF by 89.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares during the period.

Leuthold Core ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LCR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,441. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.51. Leuthold Core ETF has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86.

About Leuthold Core ETF

The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.

