LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

LGIH has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LGIH

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.93. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $879,709.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,900.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $879,709.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,900.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $135,683.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.