Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:USA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $7.18.

In related news, insider Edmund J. Burke bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $46,085. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,533 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 29.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 25,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

