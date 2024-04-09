Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Director Sells $779,700.00 in Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,817.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, April 5th, J David Wargo sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $514,300.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 820,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,096. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.82 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

