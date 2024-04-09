Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LNC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LNC

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE LNC opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 2,107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,637 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $62,691,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.