LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.15 target price for the company.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LIQT

LiqTech International Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.