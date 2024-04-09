Lisk Trading Up 6.1% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00002736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $269.73 million and $22.84 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001853 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001282 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001389 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001270 BTC.

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

