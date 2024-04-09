Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Given a C$1.25 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$1.25 price target by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.
LGN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Logan Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.55.
Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.65 million for the quarter. Logan Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a negative net margin of 46.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Logan Energy will post 0.0199778 earnings per share for the current year.
Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
