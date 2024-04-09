Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.87

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 206866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $877.88 million, a PE ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Further Reading

