Long Walk Management LP Reduces Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Long Walk Management LP cut its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,500 shares during the period. Procore Technologies comprises 5.7% of Long Walk Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Long Walk Management LP owned 0.09% of Procore Technologies worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -57.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $8,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,749 shares in the company, valued at $42,619,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $246,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,321 shares in the company, valued at $10,295,120.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $8,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,619,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,629 shares of company stock worth $37,302,777. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.