LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stake Lowered by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises 1.4% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.68. 68,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,291. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.40. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $274.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.36.

In other news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

