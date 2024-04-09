LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,290,000 after purchasing an additional 787,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,140,000 after purchasing an additional 569,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,667,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,752,000 after purchasing an additional 217,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE LYB traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.94. 292,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $106.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

