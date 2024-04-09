Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up to $11.56

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $12.27. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 76,731 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $592.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.