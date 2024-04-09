Magontec Limited (ASX:MGL) Insider Sells A$197,895.64 in Stock

Magontec Limited (ASX:MGL – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Andrews sold 582,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.23), for a total transaction of A$197,895.64 ($131,056.72).

Nicholas Andrews also recently made the following trade(s):

Magontec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.50.

About Magontec

Magontec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells generic and specialist magnesium alloys in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes magnesium and titanium cathodic corrosion protection (CCP) products, such as HyTonic anodes, Correx impressed current systems, CorroScout measuring systems, and S-Patron intelligent measuring and control systems.

