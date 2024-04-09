Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.71

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 28974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 945.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 562.3% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

