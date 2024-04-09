Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.42 and last traded at $47.47. 65,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 358,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAIN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 945.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

