MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 458,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 770,730 shares.The stock last traded at $70.36 and had previously closed at $67.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie cut shares of MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $214.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.01 million. Research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,125,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,773,000 after purchasing an additional 74,951 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,455,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,884 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,330,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,862 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 378.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,504 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,520,000 after purchasing an additional 734,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

