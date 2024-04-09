Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 0.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $17.82. 13,814,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 77,924,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MARA. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 5.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

