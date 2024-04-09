Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) is White Pine Investment CO’s 9th Largest Position

White Pine Investment CO reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 2.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.58.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $214.89. The company had a trading volume of 340,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,405. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

