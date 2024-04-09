Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.95.

Marin Software’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 15th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marin Software ( NASDAQ:MRIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Marin Software during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Marin Software by 115.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

