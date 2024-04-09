MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $279.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $278.00 to $279.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.22.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.60. 214,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,024. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.66. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $344.43.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,526,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide.

