Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $205.00

Shares of Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.14), with a volume of 30438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.25 ($1.14).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of £51.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,512.50 and a beta of 0.12.

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45,000.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

