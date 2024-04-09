Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.95.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $7.90 on Tuesday, reaching $470.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,523. The company’s fifty day moving average is $470.65 and its 200 day moving average is $430.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $439.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.58 and a 1 year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

