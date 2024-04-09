Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Earns Neutral Rating from Roth Mkm

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

MAXN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAXN

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Down 5.1 %

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

Shares of MAXN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.59. 988,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.46. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 177.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.