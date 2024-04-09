McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.09

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.09 and last traded at C$15.96, with a volume of 87047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.35.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$784.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.46.



McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.43) by C$4.38. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 33.27%. The company had revenue of C$79.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$71.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.0764994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

