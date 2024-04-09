Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MLCO. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

MLCO opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.11. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 109,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

