Mercedes-Benz Group AG to Issue Dividend of $1.01 (OTCMKTS:MBGYY)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 1.0131 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS MBGYY traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$20.64. 286,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,253. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12 month low of C$14.53 and a 12 month high of C$20.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

