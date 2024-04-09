Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Meritage Homes worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,982,000 after buying an additional 118,818 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 38.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,170,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,374,000 after purchasing an additional 151,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 26.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush downgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.67.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MTH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,839. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $179.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $132,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,998 shares of company stock worth $635,171 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.