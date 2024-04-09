Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $6.29

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.13. Mesoblast shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 115,383 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mesoblast

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

The stock has a market capitalization of $671.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Mesoblast by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.