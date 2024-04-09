Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $506.74 and last traded at $510.19. Approximately 4,699,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 17,456,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $519.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.88.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $483.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,393,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,495,417 shares of company stock valued at $704,932,669. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

