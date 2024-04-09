Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $164,520.36

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $65.87 million and approximately $164,520.36 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00002681 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,445,911 coins and its circulating supply is 35,849,379 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,445,911 with 35,849,379 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.84629038 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $232,340.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

