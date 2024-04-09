Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.10

Shares of Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.19 ($0.02), with a volume of 458941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.26.

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

