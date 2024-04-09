Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 47,635 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 47,635 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.36% of Western Midstream Partners worth $40,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Heronetta Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 227,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,770,000 after buying an additional 802,709 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WES traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.72. 49,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.64. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $36.79.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $858.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.23 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth F. Owen purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WES. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

