Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 60,256 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,256 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.48% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $27,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSM. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.78. The stock had a trading volume of 34,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,754. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.32. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.80 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 18,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,830,171.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,227,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.