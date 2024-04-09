Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 102.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.05% of ONEOK worth $21,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.43. 357,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $80.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

